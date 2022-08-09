98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Man Who Can Taste Words Had to Move – Because Roommate’s Name Tasted Gross

August 9, 2022 12:30PM CDT
Henry Gray has a rare condition called lexical-gustatory synaesthesia, which means he can “taste” words…  including names.

Gray explains on his @henpuffs TikTok that he’s had to move, and even change friends, if their names “taste bad.”

The name “Elijah” tastes like “licking an eyeball.”  Gray said:  “I would not form a friendship with people if their name tasted or smelled awful.”

Do some names taste good?  According to Gray, the name “Martin” tastes like candy.

For real?  Wonder what your name tastes like…  Mine, too…   OmGoodness.

Got a taste for more?  Get here, lickety split:  (dailystar.co.uk)

 

