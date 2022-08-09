Man Who Can Taste Words Had to Move – Because Roommate’s Name Tasted Gross
Henry Gray has a rare condition called lexical-gustatory synaesthesia, which means he can “taste” words… including names.
Gray explains on his @henpuffs TikTok that he’s had to move, and even change friends, if their names “taste bad.”
The name “Elijah” tastes like “licking an eyeball.” Gray said: “I would not form a friendship with people if their name tasted or smelled awful.”
Do some names taste good? According to Gray, the name “Martin” tastes like candy.
