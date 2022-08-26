FRISKY FRIDAY FREAK-OUT: Man Tweets for Help – Fell Asleep in Massage Chair
August 26, 2022 1:30PM CDT
(Photo illustration by Mary Turner/Getty Images)
A Japanese man had to tweet for help – when he found himself locked inside a store – after he fell asleep in a massage chair.
The staff apparently did not notice the man was still in the chair, when they closed up for the day.
The man, known by his twitter handle @_Asphodelus, woke up and posted photos of the dark and empty shop.
Police got in touch with the shop’s manager.
Once they determined the man was not a robber, he tweeted that they allowed him to leave.
