FRISKY FRIDAY FREAK-OUT: Man Tweets for Help – Fell Asleep in Massage Chair

August 26, 2022 1:30PM CDT
(Photo illustration by Mary Turner/Getty Images)
A Japanese man had to tweet for help – when he found himself locked inside a store – after he fell asleep in a massage chair.

The staff apparently did not notice the man was still in the chair, when they closed up for the day.

The man, known by his twitter handle @_Asphodelus, woke up and posted photos of the dark and empty shop.

Police got in touch with the shop’s manager.

Once they determined the man was not a robber, he tweeted that they allowed him to leave.

