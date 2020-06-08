Man Tormented by Mystery Pizza Deliveries to His House for Almost a Decade
Not sure if the word “tormented” really applies but A Belgian man says he has been receiving mysterious pizzas that he never ordered for over a decade. While it may initially seem like an annoying prank, the victim says hes received so many pizzas over the years that he shakes every time he hears a scooter coming down the street. Jean Van Landeghem says delivery drivers bring pizza to his door at all hours and the day and night.
Initially, he reportedly believed it was some sort of mistake. Unfortunately, the food kept arriving, sometimes even multiple times in the same day. While he mostly receives pizzas, other fast-food items have also been included in the order. One day, Landeghem reportedly had 10 different delivery drivers come to his place on the same day. One of the deliveries was for 14 pizzas.
Adding another odd layer to the mystery is the fact that one of Landeghems friends, who lives 20 miles away, has reportedly also been suffering from similar mystery deliveries. This had led authorities to believe that the culprit must be someone the two men both know. Unfortunately, the cause remains a mystery. Here’s the complete story from Fox News.