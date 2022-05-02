Man Solves Rubik’s Cube While Skydiving!

The Daily Mail says Chinmay Prabu, of Thailand, recently set a world record when he solved a Rubik’s Cube while skydiving. The 23 year-old was 13,000 feet in the air when he whipped out the cube and solved it in 24.2 seconds. He says, ”After spending sleepless nights, I finally went skydiving in Thailand and solved a Pyraminx puzzle in 24 seconds while in freefall. I had no experience [of skydiving] but had watched a lot of skydiving videos on the internet. I had it on my bucket list for a long time.”