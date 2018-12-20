Man Shot At After Being Mistaken For Bigfoot

A Montana man is lucky to be alive after being shot at during a case of mistaken identity. The 27-year-old intended victim was putting up targets on public land near the North Hills in Helena, MN when he first heard the shots. He was eventually able to escape the gunfire and caught up with the shooter who said that he believed he was shooting at Bigfoot. The police said that they are working to track down the suspect who could face charges of attempted negligent homicide. They added that it is not o.k. for people to just fire random shots at anyone they think is Bigfoot. Do you think Bigfoot is real? Do you believe in the Loch Ness monster?