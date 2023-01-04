98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Man Sentenced In 2017 Beecher Crash That Killed Family

January 4, 2023 2:05PM CST
Share
Man Sentenced In 2017 Beecher Crash That Killed Family

An Orland Park man who pleaded guilty to causing a deadly 2017 crash was sentenced to two years in prison on Wednesday. Sean Woulfe was charged with five counts of reckless homicide. The 30-year-old defendant killed a pregnant woman and her three young children during a collision in suburban Beecher. Will County prosecutors say Woulfe was speeding over 80 miles per hour when his pickup ran a stop sign and slammed into the family’s vehicle.

Woulfe will receive 172 days credit for time he has already served in custody.

Popular Posts

1

Holiday Lights - When They Come Down - Recycle Old or Broken Ones Here - Easy!
2

EAT SMARTER NOT HARDER: Winter Images Make Us Crave THIS
3

Have You Considered Eating Your Christmas Tree?
4

SPEAK SMARTER: Are You Messing Up These Six Common Phrases?
5

FRISKY FRIDAY FACTS: Why That New Year's Eve Kiss? It's Good for You

Recent Posts