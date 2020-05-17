Man Rescued From DuPage River in Plainfield
The Plainfield Fire Protection District was involved in a water rescue on Sunday morning. It was at approximately 8:22 am that the Plainfield Fire Protection District was alerted to a blue canoe unattended in the DuPage River near 135th Street. The Fire District Water Rescue Team was immediately deployed and from the bridge on 135th Street through binoculars they could see an adult man in the water hanging onto some branches. The Water Rescue Team was able to reach the man by boat and pull him out of the water.
Fire Chief Jon Stratton is asking everyone to please avoid the water right now due to the flooding and fast motion of the river. “Please stay off the river until it gets below flood stage. The rain up north affects the river level here. Please don’t walk into the flood water or drive into flood water.” The National Weather Service states that just six inches of fast-moving flood water can knock you off your feet. Just two feet of water is enough to float a car, remember the saying “don’t drown – turn around” and never walk or drive into flood water. Yesterday a women and her two dogs were swept into the DuPage River in Winfield. The woman and one of her dogs are still missing while crews rescued one dog and are still searching for the woman and her other dog today. Also yesterday the Naperville Fire Department rescued three people from the DuPage River in two separate back-to-back water rescue calls.
No one was injured during the water rescue from the DuPage River on Sunday.