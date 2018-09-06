Man Puts Up Electric Fence at School Bus Stop

Is this taking the “Get Off My Lawn” concept a bit too far? A Sandston, Virginia, man put up, but later took down, an electrified fence in his front yard, which also serves as a school bus stop. The man – whose first name is Bryan – said he was sick of students who cursed, fought, and littered his lawn. He had posted ‘no trespassing’ and other signs for years, but they had no impact. He hoped the electrified fenced – hooked up to a solar-powered battery (* Go green!) – would provide relief. But he ended up removing the fence on Tuesday, not because of any potential danger it may pose to students, but because he learned he placed the fence on the county easement – not his own land. He’s considering putting it back up if students’ behavior doesn’t improve.

