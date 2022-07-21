      Weather Alert

Man Pleads Guilty To Reckless Homicide For 2017 Beecher Crash

Jul 21, 2022 @ 2:00pm

An Orland Park man is pleading guilty to the deaths of a pregnant woman and her three children during a crash Beecher. Sean Woulfe entered his plea today to five counts of reckless homicide. The deadly collision happened in July of 2017. Prosecutors say Woulfe was driving 84 miles per hour seconds before he crashed into Lindsey Schmidt’s vehicle, killing Schmidt and her three children. In 2018, the father and husband of the victims settled a civil lawsuit against the defendant for 300 thousand dollars.

 

 

