Man pays for everyone in a restaurant!
Getty Images
Jim Freeman, who runs his own contracting company in Creve Coeur, Missouri, was picking up his to-go order of spaghetti and pork chops at the Pasta House restaurant. When he was ready to pay, something came over him. Freeman said, “I turned around and everything looked normal for the first time in a long time.” So he paid for the dinners of everyone in the restaurant. He also left a $500 tip for each server. Freeman said, “I live here, it’s my community. Restaurant folks have been hurting with COVID. It seemed like the right thing to do.” Then he went home and had his spaghetti and pork chops. When asked how much he spent in total, Freeman said, “Doesn’t really matter, does it?”