      Weather Alert

Man Gunned Down in Joliet on Sunday Morning

Jul 31, 2022 @ 8:50pm

Joliet Police have launched an investigation after an early morning homicide on Sunday. It was just before 2:00 AM that Joliet Police were patrolling the 1300 block of Jefferson when a person in a parking lot flagged them down. Shortly after stopping, officers learned that a 35-year-old male had been shot multiple times in the lot of The Credit Clique and Suites (1308 West Jefferson Street). The victim was transported to Ascension St Joseph Medical Center by the Joliet Fire Department, succumbing to his injuries. An investigation is underway, and police tell WJOL that they believe there is no danger to the community.

The Will County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim as Jaron J. Lyman. This is an active investigation in its early stages as Joliet Police Detectives work to identify a suspect or suspects. Anyone with information related to this incident is encouraged to contact the Joliet Police Department Investigation Unit at 815-724-3020.

Popular Posts
Win Free Jiffy Lube Signature Service® Oil Changes for a Year!
Cody Johnson Covers Vince Gill's "When I Call Your Name" At The Grand Ole Opry
CARLY PEARCE ADDS 'RETTA LYNN' TO 'GRAND OLE OPRY FAMILY'
BLAKE SHELTON RECEIVES SPECIAL GIFT FROM JIMMIE JOHNSON
MORGAN WALLEN PAYS ALL EXPENSES FOR YOUTH BASEBALL LEAGUE'S TRIP TO WORL SERIES
Connect With Us Listen To Us On