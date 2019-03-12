Man Goes On Beer-Only Diet For Lent

Most people give up something for Lent, but some might argue this man is only gaining something. Del Hall of Dayton, Ohio, says he’s giving up all food and drinks except beer for all 46 days of Lent. He says he’s inspired by monks from the 1600s, who would make a special bock beer for Lent. He is documenting his beer fast on his YouTube channel, and already reports he’s starting to see weight loss from the unusual diet. Here’s the full story and pictures from UPI.