KID NEWS: Man Gets Mailed a Speeding Ticket – for his Dog

March 16, 2024 12:30PM CDT
Man Stunned When his Dog Gets a Speeding Ticket
A man in Germany was shocked when he opened up a letter informing him he’d gotten a speeding ticket, and his dog was pictured behind the wheel.
The ticket was for about $52.  The driver explained, to The Dodo, that the dog had been riding alongside him; and then hopped into his lap just as the traffic camera snapped the photo.
The driver’s nephew explained, “Normally, the dog wears a special car belt for safety.  That day, my uncle forgot to put it on him, and the dog came to cuddle him [as he was driving].  The funny part is, he was in his lap for just three seconds.
He added that his uncle could have contested the speeding ticket, argued lack of proof that it was him driving…  But he went ahead and paid it.  It could become a family-favorite souvenir.

Steer here for more:  (Mirror.co.uk) 2022

 

