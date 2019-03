A New York man is searching for answers after getting a 38-million-dollar electric bill from his electric company. Tommy Straub lives in a roughly 600-square-foot apartment in Astoria. He Tweeted out a picture of the hefty tab with the message, “I do not own the entirety of Manhattan.” A Con Edison spokesperson tells the Daily News that it was most likely an error and that the company is investigating. Straub says the bill is “insane” and just wants the issued fixed.