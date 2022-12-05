98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Man Falls To His Death From Overpass On Dan Ryan

December 5, 2022 3:56PM CST
A man is dead after he fell from an overpass on the Dan Ryan Expressway on Chicago’s South Side.  State police say several vehicles collided on I-90/94 early Saturday near 26th Street.  David Ponce De Leon witnessed the crash and pulled over to the shoulder.  He was standing near his car when another vehicle swerved around the previously crashed vehicles and hit De Leon’s car, which caused him to fall over a concrete wall and onto the roadway below.  De Leon died at the scene and the driver who hit his vehicle was cited for failure to reduce speed to avoid a crash.

 

