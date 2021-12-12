Man Faces 45 Years After Conviction for Killing Girlfriend

A 35-year-old Joliet man was found guilty of first degree murder on Friday. Jasper Johnson was convicted in the fatal shooting of his girlfriend Kia Johnson in their Joliet apartment on June 5, 2017. The jury also found Johnson guilty on two counts of Unlawful Use of a Weapon by Felon.
The shooting occurred when Johnson, who claimed he was intoxicated, was playing with his revolver which was partially loaded. Despite having been told by the victim not to play with the gun, he manipulated the gun he knew to be loaded by spinning the cylinder, cocking the hammer, and pulling the trigger. He fired the gun, striking the victim in the left side of the head. The victim subsequently died in the hospital as a result of the shooting.
Johnson will be sentenced to a minimum of 45 years. The next court date is February 3, 2022.