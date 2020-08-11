      Weather Alert

Man Credits CHIHUAHUA for Saving His Life

Aug 11, 2020 @ 6:41am

A North Carolina man credits his pet chihuahua with saving his life during a stroke. Rudy Armstrong, 86, a Navy veteran who lives alone on a houseboat in the bayside town of Oriental with his dog, Boo-Boo, said he realized he was having a stroke on the boat and he couldn’t reach his phone because he was unable to move one of his arms and one of his legs. Armstrong told Boo-Boo, “Go get me some help.” Boo-Boo ran off at her owner’s urging and returned a short time later with the dockmaster, who summoned paramedics to the scene. Armstrong said he believes Boo-Boo saved his life by following his instructions. He was hospitalized and was reunited with his dog five days later.

