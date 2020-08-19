Man Convicted In Murder Of Michael Jordan’s Father To Be Paroled
One of two men serving life in prison for murdering the father of Bulls legend Michael Jordan in 1993 is set to be released from prison in three years. The North Carolina Post-Release Supervision and Parole Commission announced yesterday it had granted Larry Demery parole. His release date is set for August 6th, 2023. Demery and childhood classmate Daniel Green were sentenced in 1996 for the shooting death of James Jordan, who was sleeping in his car in Robeson County. Green has denied the crime and is still seeking his release.