Man Charged With Tossing a Pickle From a Car
Baby size pickles.
A man in Vermont finds himself in quite a pickle – after he was arrested for throwing a pickle from his car, which hit a highway worker.
Carl Hoffman, the 59-year-old highway worker was struck by the pickle, and suffered pain from it. No word how fast the vehicle was going, when a passenger in the car – which was traveling south on U.S. 7 – tossed the gherkin.
Troopers later caught the vehicle, and arrested the passenger: Christoph Hermannsdoerfer of Massachusetts. He was charged with simple assault; and has to appear in court, there, next monthc for his part in the whole “dill.”