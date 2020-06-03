      Weather Alert

Man Charged With Tossing a Pickle From a Car

Jun 3, 2020 @ 11:14am
A man in Vermont finds himself in quite a pickle – after he was arrested for throwing a pickle from his car, which hit a highway worker.

Carl Hoffman, the 59-year-old highway worker was struck by the pickle, and suffered pain from it.  No word how fast the vehicle was going, when a passenger in the car – which was traveling south on U.S. 7 – tossed the gherkin.

Troopers later caught the vehicle, and arrested the passenger:  Christoph Hermannsdoerfer of Massachusetts.  He was charged with simple assault; and has to appear in court, there, next monthc for his part in the whole “dill.”

