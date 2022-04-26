      Weather Alert

Man Charged With Stealing CFD Ambulance After 80-Mile Police Pursuit

Apr 26, 2022 @ 1:29pm

A Chicago man accused of leading authorities on an 80-mile pursuit after he stole a Chicago Fire Department ambulance is facing criminal charges. Benjamin Herrington has been charged with fleeing to elude a peace officer, resisting or obstructing a peace officer, and possession of a stolen motor vehicle. Police say the defendant took the ambulance yesterday afternoon while it was parked on West Cermak Road. Authorities pursued Herrington down the Stevenson Expressway until a tire blew out on the ambulance near downstate Dwight.

