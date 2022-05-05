      Weather Alert

Man Charged with Death of his Teenage Daughter in Tinley Park

May 5, 2022 @ 6:29am

A Tinley Park man is accused of fatally beating his 17-year-old daughter.

Mohammed Almaru is charged with the murder of Mia Maro.  She was found dead, in their Tinley park house, this past Sunday, with bruises all over her body.

Authorities believe the father tried to take his own life, because he had self-inflicted wounds to his wrists and throat.  And he was under the influence of narcotics, when officers arrived at to his home.

The teen attended Victor J. Andrew High School.  She had been expected to graduate, in just a few weeks.

