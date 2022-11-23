98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Man Charged In Deadly Shooting Of Greyhound Bus Worker Arrested

November 23, 2022 12:01PM CST
Share
Man Charged In Deadly Shooting Of Greyhound Bus Worker Arrested

A man charged in the deadly shooting of a Greyhound bus worker outside of a Chicago bus terminal last month is in custody.  Authorities say Rodnee Miller was arrested in Alabama with the help of the FBI.  Miller is charged with first degree murder in the October 24th killing of Duwon Gaddis, who was gunned down while walking to the West Loop terminal in the 600-block of West Harrison Street.  Police say Miller shot Gaddis because he was a rival gang member.

Popular Posts

1

FRISKY FRIDAY FORUM: How You Use Your Phone May Reveal If You're Cheating
2

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Never Store THESE in Your Pantry, c/o Top Chefs
3

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Should You Warm Up Your Car in the Winter?
4

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: If You're Cooking Holiday Turkey Don't Do THIS
5

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: 5 Ways to Support Your Local Veterans and Those Who Serve Today

Recent Posts