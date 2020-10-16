Man Arrested in Connection to Romeoville Bank Robbery
The Romeoville Police Department, in cooperation with the Federal Bureau of Investigation, has announced that they have apprehended the suspect in the bank robbery that occurred on October 14th at the TCF Bank. Utilizing surveillance from the incident, an Officer was able to identify the vehicle utilized in fleeing the robbery. The Officer was able to locate the vehicle parked at a location in Romeoville. Investigators from the Romeoville Police Department and agents from the FBI were able to locate the suspect as he left a residence. The individual is currently in custody of the Romeoville Police Department and charges are pending the conclusion of the investigation. An additional press release containing the identity of the offender will be issued on October 16th.