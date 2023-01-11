Man arrested in connection to murder of woman in Joliet alley

A 48-year-old Bolingbrook man has been arrested in connection to the murder of a mother in a Joliet alley. Jermaine Mandley has been charged with three counts of First Degree Murder.

On January 8, at 12:21 AM, Joliet Police were called to an alley west of the 1200 block of Clement Street in regards to a parking complaint. Upon approaching the vehicle officers discovered the body of 24-year-old Maya Smith in the front seat of the vehicle. Smith had died from multiple gunshot wounds.

A female 2-year-old child was located in the backseat of the vehicle and was immediately transported to Ascension St Joseph Medical Center by the Joliet Fire Department for a medical evaluation. The child was medically cleared and placed in the care of other family members.

Mandley was quickly identified as a suspect and taken into custody in Chicago this evening at approximately 6:00 PM. He is currently being held on a bond of $5 million.