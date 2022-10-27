Man Arrested for Stabbing Outside Joliet Club

The Joliet Police have announced the arrest of a suspect involved in a homicide earlier in the week. On Monday morning, at 1:01 am,to the Spanish American Club (413 Meeker Avenue) for a report of a stabbing. Shortly after arriving, Officers located 40-year-old Jorge Chiguil-Toto and another 40-year-old male on the ground outside of the bar and determined both had suffered injuries caused by a knife. It is believed that both victims were stabbed following an altercation with a male suspect inside the bar.

Chiguil-Toto and the 40-year-old male victim were transported to Silver Cross Hospital by the Joliet Fire Department where Chiguil-Toto was pronounced deceased. Detectives identified Jose Aguilar-Moreno as the suspect. On October 25, Aguilar-Moreno was placed into custody after being located at his residence in the 500 block of Francis Street. The Will County State’s Attorney’s Office approved one charge of First-Degree Murder.