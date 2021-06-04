      Weather Alert

Man Arrested For Naperville Murder In Decades Old Cold Case

Jun 4, 2021 @ 3:57pm

An elderly man is under arrest in a cold case murder that took place nearly half-a-century ago in the Chicago area. Police in Naperville, Illinois, say 76-year-old Barry Lee Whelpley was arrested in Minnesota for the 1972 murder of 15-year-old Julie Ann Hanson. She was last seen riding her bike to her brother’s baseball game and her body was later found in a field. Police said she had been stabbed multiple times and was sexually assaulted. At the time, Whelpley lived within a mile of the Hanson home, and police say recent breakthrough DNA technology led to his arrest. Whelpley is awaiting extradition to Illinois.

Popular Posts
River Road Trio
Emotional Garth Brooks Tears Up As Kelly Clarkson Performs ‘The Dance’
Former Chicago Bears Tight End Zach Miller Releases First Country Music Song
Trace Adkins debuted the video for a song called "The Empty Chair"
Sweet Treat Alert: Freebies Coming Your Way On Friday
Connect With Us Listen To Us On