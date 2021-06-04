Man Arrested For Naperville Murder In Decades Old Cold Case

An elderly man is under arrest in a cold case murder that took place nearly half-a-century ago in the Chicago area. Police in Naperville, Illinois, say 76-year-old Barry Lee Whelpley was arrested in Minnesota for the 1972 murder of 15-year-old Julie Ann Hanson. She was last seen riding her bike to her brother’s baseball game and her body was later found in a field. Police said she had been stabbed multiple times and was sexually assaulted. At the time, Whelpley lived within a mile of the Hanson home, and police say recent breakthrough DNA technology led to his arrest. Whelpley is awaiting extradition to Illinois.