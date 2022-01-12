Man Arrested for Allegedly Robbing Bolingbrook Bank

A man has been arrested for allegedly robbing banks in Bolingbrook and Homewood in recent weeks. Antonio E. Collins has been charged with robbing a Chase Bank branch in Bolingbrook on December 21st and a BMO Harris Bank branch in Homewood, on Jan. 3rd. In each robbery, Collins handed the teller a handwritten note demanding money and stating that he would shoot people if the teller did not comply. Collins made off with approximately $2,868 from the Chase robbery, and approximately $21,836 from the BMO Harris heist, the criminal complaint states.
The 26-year-old Collins was arrested on January 6th. He has been charged with two counts of bank robbery. Each bank robbery charge is punishable by up to 20 years in federal prison.