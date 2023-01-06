98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Man Arrested After Shooting in Joliet Injures One Person

January 6, 2023 3:45PM CST
26-year-old Joliet man has been arrested for their alleged role in a shooting that left one person injured. Erik solis-Medina has been charged with Aggravated Battery – Use of a  Firearm, Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon, and Defacing Identification Mark of a Firearm.  

It was on Thursday evening at 5:07 pm that Joliet Police were called to the Ascension St Joseph Medical Center for a report of a male gunshot victim in the emergency room. Officers learned that a 31-year-old man had been shot in the stomach while in the area of Theodore Street and Covered Bridge Way. It was determined that the gunshots were fired by a suspect in a vehicle. 

Officer’s later located the vehicle in question and initiated a traffic stop and identified the driver as Solis-Medina and he was placed into custody without incident. During  the stop, Detectives recovered a loaded .22 caliber handgun from under the passenger side of the  vehicle. Further inspection of the handgun revealed that the serial number had been defaced.  

This appears to be a targeted incident and there is no danger to the community. The victim  remains in the hospital in serious condition. 

