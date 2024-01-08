98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

“Mama’s Broken Heart” inspires Miranda’s new tumbler

January 8, 2024 3:15PM CST
Share
ABC

If you’re searching for a new tumbler, Miranda Lambert has you covered.

Miranda’s Wanda June Home has rolled out a Hide Your Crazy glass tumbler. Inspired by her 2013 hit “Mama’s Broken Heart,” the 16-ounce tumbler is chip-resistant and priced at $3.94.

Whether it’s iced water, fruit juice or a cocktail, this vibrant tumbler will be a great one to drink out of.

You can grab your Hide Your Crazy glass tumbler now exclusively at walmart.com.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Popular Posts

1

Holiday Lights - When They Come Down - Recycle Old or Broken Ones Here - Easy!
2

Have You Considered Eating Your Christmas Tree?
3

FRISKY FRIDAY FUN: Luke Bryan Offers Sensible Yet Sizzling Advice for Couples...
4

FRISKY FRIDAY FOUR-PLAY: 4 Minutes Can Reveal a LOT
5

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Got Gifts You Don't Want? Do THIS.

Recent Posts