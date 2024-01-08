“Mama’s Broken Heart” inspires Miranda’s new tumbler

If you’re searching for a new tumbler, Miranda Lambert has you covered.

Miranda’s Wanda June Home has rolled out a Hide Your Crazy glass tumbler. Inspired by her 2013 hit “Mama’s Broken Heart,” the 16-ounce tumbler is chip-resistant and priced at $3.94.

Whether it’s iced water, fruit juice or a cocktail, this vibrant tumbler will be a great one to drink out of.

You can grab your Hide Your Crazy glass tumbler now exclusively at walmart.com.

