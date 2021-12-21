      Weather Alert

Makeup Artist Says Two Mistakes Make Women Look Instantly Older

Dec 21, 2021 @ 12:27pm
Close-up of a woman laughing, covering her mouth with her hand.

A makeup artist took to TikTok – to say that two common makeup techniques usually make women look older.

Maybe you’re younger and you want to.  Maybe you’re older, and you don’t want that.

She cites:  extra thick voluminous eyelashes and powder eyeshadow.

She says, reduce the volume and length of the eyelashes by 30% and swap out powder eyeshadow for a winged liner in a soft tone.

Well, some women in the comments did not appreciate her help.  One person wrote, “I’m over 50, I’ll wear whatever makes me smile. I spent way too many years caring about what others thought of me.”  Another person wrote, “see, but you’re talking to us older ladies, who know by now we only need to please ourselves with our decisions.  If YOU feel good….wear it.”

What is your go-to makeup item?

