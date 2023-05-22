98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Make your own bandanas at the Country Music Hall of Fame

May 22, 2023 3:15PM CDT
Raymond Boyd/Getty Images

Going to be in Nashville on Saturday, June 3? Then be sure to pop by the Country Music Hall of Fame. 

Besides its wide array of must-see exhibits, the museum will be hosting a special Blinged-Out Bandanas session as part of its Family Program. 

The event will take place from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Taylor Swift Education Center. Entry is included with museum admission tickets.

The all-ages, family-friendly event is offered in conjunction with the Country Music Hall of Fame’s ongoing exhibit, Western Edge: The Roots and Reverberations of Los Angeles Country-Rock.

For more information, visit the Country Music Hall of Fame’s website.

