Make Your Appointment For Household Hazardous Waste In Channahon

Apr 14, 2021 @ 5:26am

The Resource Recovery and Energy Division of the Will County Land Use Department has slated a pair of residential household hazardous waste and electronics collections.

The first residential collection will be from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 17, in Joliet. The second will be from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, May 15, in Channahon.

Both collection events are by appointment only. Location will be sent to registrants.

There is a limit of two televisions and 15 gallons of paint and 15 fluorescent bulbs per car.

For a complete list of items that will and won’t be accepted, as well as to register for a time slot, go to willcountygreen.com.

