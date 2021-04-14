Make Your Appointment For Household Hazardous Waste In Channahon
The Resource Recovery and Energy Division of the Will County Land Use Department has slated a pair of residential household hazardous waste and electronics collections.
The first residential collection will be from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 17, in Joliet. The second will be from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, May 15, in Channahon.
Both collection events are by appointment only. Location will be sent to registrants.
There is a limit of two televisions and 15 gallons of paint and 15 fluorescent bulbs per car.
For a complete list of items that will and won’t be accepted, as well as to register for a time slot, go to willcountygreen.com.