Make It Sweet-er: Old Dominion expands headlining tour

ABC/Mark LevineOld Dominion is making it even sweeter, adding nearly twenty dates to their headlining trek, named after their most recent number one.

Scotty McCreery, Michael Ray, Jordan Davis, Morgan Evans, Ryan Hurd, and newcomer Ryan Griffin will join them at different times on the extended Make It Sweet Tour.

The bulk of the new dates are in November, with OD making a two-night stop in Las Vegas in December, and a two-concert swing through Hawaii in January.

Here’s a look at the additions to Old Dominion’s Make It Sweet Tour, with more ticket information available on their website:

9/27 — Charlotte, NC, Spectrum Center

9/29 — Columbia, MD, Merriweather Post Pavilion

11/1 — Tampa, FL, Yuengling Center

11/3 — St. Augustine, FL, The Amp St. Augustine

11/8 — Providence, RI, Dunkin’ Donuts Center

11/9 — Syracuse, NY, The Oncenter War Memorial Arena

11/14 — Tulsa, OK, BOK Center

11/15 — Bossier City, LA, CenturyLink Center

11/16 — Grand Prairie, TX, The Theatre at Grand Prairie

11/21 — Evansville, IN, Ford Center

11/22 — Highland Heights, KY, BB&T Arena at Northern Kentucky University

11/23 — Moline, IL, TaxSlayer Arena

12/4,5 — Las Vegas, NV, The Joint

1/3 — Kahului, HI, Maui Arts & Cultural Center

1/5 — Honolulu, HI, Neal S. Blaisdell Center

