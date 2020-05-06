Make it emo: Travis Barker remixing Demi Lovato single
ABC/Randy HolmesTravis Barker is teaming up with Demi Lovato for a new remix.
The Blink-182 drummer is putting a spin on the pop star’s latest single, “I Love Me.”
“#ILoveMe but make it… emo?” Lovato wrote in an Instagram post Tuesday. “Out tomorrow night with @travisbarker!!!”
Barker, of course, has worked with artists across all kinds of genres, including Kanye West, Avril Lavigne, Pink, The Black Eyed Peas, Lil Wayne, Britney Spears, Lil Peep, Eminem, Halsey and Rihanna.
Most recently, Barker produced the new Machine Gun Kelly song “Bloody Valentine.” He also played drums during Post Malone‘s Nirvana tribute stream.
Blink-182’s most recent album is Nine, which was released last September.
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.