How to make eating foods you don’t love more bearable!
You know that scrunched-up, wincing face you make when you’re about to eat something you know you don’t like very much? Well, if you want to make the whole process easier on yourself, try your hardest to keep your face relaxed. Turns out, that wince you make when you go to take a bite is setting you up for failure. That’s why researchers (University of Pennsylvania) suggests you keep your face relaxed. It’s also recommended that you don’t hold the food in your mouth and explore the texture for too long. Imagine it’s just a normal food you like to eat every day and you’ll be much better off.