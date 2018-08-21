Make a Splash at Your Next Party, Hire the Waffle House Food Truck
By Roy Gregory
Aug 21, 2018 @ 6:21 AM
If you’re looking to make a splash at your next party or outdoor event how about bringing in the Waffle House food truck?
Waffle House shared a picture of the food truck on Twitter, and the Twitterverse went CRAZY!
A fan asked if they would send the truck out to a house and used a graduation as an example. Waffle House responded, “Yes, but the truck is in high demand.”
If you’re thinking about having an event and using the truck it goes for a one time rental fee of $90 and $50 an hour based on mileage to and from the event, and how long the event will last.

