Make a Splash at Your Next Party, Hire the Waffle House Food Truck

If you’re looking to make a splash at your next party or outdoor event how about bringing in the Waffle House food truck?

Waffle House shared a picture of the food truck on Twitter, and the Twitterverse went CRAZY!

A fan asked if they would send the truck out to a house and used a graduation as an example. Waffle House responded, “Yes, but the truck is in high demand.”

If you’re thinking about having an event and using the truck it goes for a one time rental fee of $90 and $50 an hour based on mileage to and from the event, and how long the event will last.

