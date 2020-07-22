Make a 3D scan of your head to be included in upcoming Glass Animals video
Credit: Pooneh GhanaGlass Animals has a very specific request for a new video.
The U.K. band is asking fans to send in 3D scans of their head to be used in an upcoming visual. You can create one by taking pictures of your face from ear to ear, then uploading them to an app called Trnio.
“Don’t worry we won’t deep fake you or anything,” the group promises. “Just gonna mess around with all of these and create something.”
If you’d like to take part, you can send your scan to GlassAnimalsFanVideo@gmail.com.
Glass Animals will be releasing a new album called Dreamland on August 7.
By Josh Johnson
