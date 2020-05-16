Majority of Moviegoers Will Return to Cinemas… Here’s How
A new poll suggests that the majority of moviegoers will return to the movie theaters as long as safety guidelines are in place.
So, what would it take for those polled to return to the theater?
91% want hand sanitizer throughout the building.
86% would be fine with limited showtimes to allow for better cleaning between screenings.
77% want employees to wear face masks and gloves.
And there will likely be a lot more plexiglass screens – even on the backs of seats.