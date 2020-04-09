Major UK & Canadian music festivals scheduled for July now canceled due to COVID-19
Courtesy of BST Hyde Pary; Courtesy of Le Festival d’été de QuébecTwo major summer music festivals — one in the U.K. and one in Canada — are the latest events that have been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
BST Hyde Park 2020, which was to have taken place over two weekends in July and included a July 12 concert headlined by Duran Duran that also was to have featured Gwen Stefani and Nile Rodgers & CHIC, has been scrapped.
A statement by the organizers reads, “We have concluded that this is the only possible outcome. This would have been the 8th year of this event and we were looking forward to putting on amazing, unique shows for hundreds of thousands of fans in the world’s greatest outdoor venue. But safety always comes first.”
Meanwhile, for the first time in more than 50 years, Quebec City’s Festival d’été, a.k.a. FEQ, an annual music festival which was set to take place from July 9 through July 19, also has been canceled.
That event was going to feature headliners such as Rod Stewart and Alanis Morissette, among many others.
Organizers said it would be “neither prudent, nor realistic” for the festival to take place. The mayor of Montreal, Canada, announced on Tuesday that all festivals, sporting events and public gatherings have been canceled until at least July 2.
