Major Headaches For Motorists Using I-55 at Weber Road Begins This Friday

Jun 7, 2022 @ 7:52am

Look for detours at the I-55/Weber Road interchange beginning June 10th.

To accommodate the installation of traffic signals and crossovers to put Weber Road traffic into the full diverging diamond configuration, left turns at the interchange will not be allowed starting at, weather permitting, 8 p.m. Friday, June 10, to 5 a.m. Monday, June 20.

Construction Weber Road

During this time motorists should follow the posted detours.

The overall project is anticipated to be completed later this summer.

To see video of what the diverging interchange will look like click below.

 

The $47.9 million project involves reconfiguring and widening the existing interchange into a diverging diamond design and adding a third lane of travel to each direction of Weber Road, between Normantown Road and 119th Street/Rodeo Road. The project also includes installing modernized traffic signals at the intersections of Normantown Road, Remington Boulevard/Windham Parkway, Rodeo Drive/Remington Boulevard and at the interchange ramps, as well as new LED lighting, improved drainage, a raised median and landscaping.

