Major Grocery Store Is Selling a Thanksgiving Dinner for $25 – And It’s Not Walmart or Kroger
November 14, 2022 4:08PM CST
Want to do Thanksgiving dinner on a budget? Target has you covered!
Target is giving you a full Thanksgiving dinner for $25.
How? Here is the breakdown:
They are selling whole turkeys from 5 to 9 pounds with each pound costing $1.49. That makes the max price $13.41.
Stove Top Stuffing costs $3.19.
A 5-pound bag of Russet potatoes costs $3.59.
Heinz Home-style turkey gravy costs $2.59
Frozen yellow corn-$.99
Jellied Cranberry Sauce-$1.49.
If you choose a smaller turkey you can get 1 or 2 other items.
Target will accept SNAP EBT for purchases.