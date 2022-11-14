Major Grocery Store Is Selling a Thanksgiving Dinner for $25 – And It’s Not Walmart or Kroger

Want to do Thanksgiving dinner on a budget? Target has you covered!

Target is giving you a full Thanksgiving dinner for $25.

How? Here is the breakdown:

They are selling whole turkeys from 5 to 9 pounds with each pound costing $1.49. That makes the max price $13.41.

Stove Top Stuffing costs $3.19.

A 5-pound bag of Russet potatoes costs $3.59.

Heinz Home-style turkey gravy costs $2.59

Frozen yellow corn-$.99

Jellied Cranberry Sauce-$1.49.

If you choose a smaller turkey you can get 1 or 2 other items.

Target will accept SNAP EBT for purchases.