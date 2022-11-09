98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Mail-In Ballots and Provisional Ballots May Change Some Will County Races

November 9, 2022 5:52AM CST
Will County Clerk Lauren Staley-Ferry appears to have won her re-election with 52.7% of the vote over Gretchen Fritz who has 47% of the vote.

But for Will County Sheriff, democrat Mike Kelley is trailing challenger Jim Reilly by 614 votes. Also incumbent, Will County Treasurer Tim Brophy trails challenger Raj Pillai by 783 votes.

In the 12th Judicial Circuit to replace Judge Schoenstedt, democrat John Connor has 51% of the over Art Smigielski.

Also in the 12th Judicial Circuit, attorney Bob Bodach has 50% of the vote over Judge Jessica Colon-Sayre. But considering these races are close we’ll have to wait two weeks for the provisional and mail in ballot

