Mahershala Ali Reportedly Ready To Leave Blade

Many fans were excited to see Mahershala Ali as Blade in the new sequel to the classic movie franchise, but according to reports, this almost didn’t happen.

A source claimed, “The movie has gone through at least five writers, two directors, and one shutdown six weeks before production.”

Reportedly, Ali was ready to walk away from the project when the plot shifted in another direction, making his character the fourth lead.

Michael Green has been enlisted to rewrite the script in an attempt to keep this anticipated sequel alive.

Why is Blade your favorite superhero?