Magical Night @ Notre Dame, Garth Announces Tour will Start AND End @ Notre Dame Stadium

It was Cold, Wet, and Insane but hardly an empty seat Saturday night for Garth’s show @ Notre Dame Stadium. Weather played second fiddle once the show started (1 hour late due to thunder and rain). Garth and his band rolled through three hours of music, including favorites like “Two of a Kind, Workin’ On a Full House,” “Unanswered Prayers,” “Standing Outside the Fire,” “Ain’t Going Down (‘Til the Sun Comes Up)” and what he called a “Music 101” medley that included The Beatles’ “Let It Be” and “Hey, Jude,” as well as traditional “housekeeping” that took cues from signs in the crowd for acoustic performances of “More Than a Memory” and “The Red Strokes.” Of course, Garth couldn’t leave out “The Thunder Rolls,” “Friends in Low Places” and “The Dance.” Cameras captured it all for Garth: Live at Notre Dame!, the CBS-TV special that will air on December 2nd at 8 p.m. ET.

Garth Brooks was so moved by the crowd and the experience that he suddenly decided to bring his upcoming tour full-circle and return to Notre Dame at the end of the coming three years. Garth tells us: “I think a lot of times people think entertainers just say things for the audience that they’re in front of. But the truth is, there is something incredibly special about Notre Dame. And right in the middle of all of it – these people sat through snow, they sang like it was perfect weather outside. They were fabulous. These people gave you the courage to take the first step. It would make sense to finish the American leg and come back and take the last step with them. And I look forward to completing that promise.”