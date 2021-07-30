Maggie Baugh Joins Antone Today!

Singer, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist Maggie Baugh is considered one of the most promising new country artists on the rise. Originally from Florida, Maggie made the move to live in Nashville full time to perfect her craft and at twenty-one years old has created a buzz with her insightful lyrics, earnest delivery, and high-energy live shows.
“Think About Me” is by far one of Maggie’s favorite songs to be born as a result of her quarantine days. On the surface, “Think About Me” is portrayed as a break-up song, but underneath, there is a much deeper meaning.
Like all other touring artists, Maggie was impacted by the Covid pandemic due to the lack of live performances, however, she used the time wisely to dive deep into becoming an even stronger songwriter and artist.
It wasn’t easy for Maggie to come to terms with the fact that touring was no longer an option since it has always been a huge part of her artistry. When she lost touring it was as if she had lost a piece of herself.
Maggie is excited to get back on the road and perform for her fans and will continue to announce more live dates.
Her new single “Think About Me” is available on all streaming platforms! Check out https://maggiebaugh.com/ for more info about this rising country star!