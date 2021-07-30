      Weather Alert

Maggie Baugh Joins Antone Today!

Jul 30, 2021 @ 3:45pm

Singer, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist Maggie Baugh is considered one of the most promising new country artists on the rise.  Originally from Florida, Maggie made the move to live in Nashville full time to perfect her craft and at twenty-one years old has created a buzz with her insightful lyrics, earnest delivery, and high-energy live shows.

“Think About Me” is by far one of Maggie’s favorite songs to be born as a result of her quarantine days.  On the surface, “Think About Me” is portrayed as a break-up song, but underneath, there is a much deeper meaning.

Like all other touring artists, Maggie was impacted by the Covid pandemic due to the lack of live performances, however, she used the time wisely to dive deep into becoming an even stronger songwriter and artist.

It wasn’t easy for Maggie to come to terms with the fact that touring was no longer an option since it has always been a huge part of her artistry.  When she lost touring it was as if she had lost a piece of herself.

Maggie is excited to get back on the road and perform for her fans and will continue to announce more live dates.

Her new single “Think About Me” is available on all streaming platforms! Check out https://maggiebaugh.com/  for more info about this rising country star!

Popular Posts
WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Picture a De-Cluttered Life - And You'll Have It.
WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Here's How to Recognize a Truly Hard Worker
WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: When You're NOT at Work, Mute Those Work Emails While On Vacation
WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Kids Now Get Fewer Bike-Linked Head Injuries - But Grown Men Get More
TWIN METEOR SHOWERS COULD SPARK FIREBALLS TO CLOSE OUT JULY (07/27/2021)
Connect With Us Listen To Us On