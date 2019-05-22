Maelyn Jarmon wins ‘The Voice,’ handing coach John Legend his first victory

Trae Patton/NBCMaelyn Jarmon, the New York City waitress with perfect pitch, despite being deaf in one ear, ended her fairy-tale run Tuesday night by being crowned winner of season 16 of The Voice.

Jarmon’s coach, John Legend, notched a victory in his debut season on the show, adding a The Voice championship to his EGOT status.

Maelyn, 26 and born in Frisco, Texas, finished ahead of three country artists on coach Blake Shelton‘s team. Twenty-five-year-old Louisiana native Gyth Rigdon was runner-up. Soulful Alabama country singer Dexter Roberts, 27, and 22-year-old Texas native Andrew Sevener finished in third and fourth places, respectively.

Coaches Kelly Clarkson and Adam Levine had no team members remaining in the competition.

During the two-hour finale, each finalist performed with an acclaimed musical guest. The show began with Andrew joining Travis Tritt to perform Tritt’s song “T-R-O-U-B-L-E.” Maelyn performed an immaculate duet of “Angel” with Sarah Mclachlan; Dexter sang “That’s Country Bro” with Toby Keith; and Gyth stood proudly alongside Darius Rucker to sing the Hootie & the Blowfish song “Hold My Hand.”

Previously eliminated artists also returned to perform group medleys. Mari teamed up with Kim Cherry for a brash version of Lizzo‘s “Good as Hell,” which then switched into Bobby Brown‘s “My Prerogative,” performed by Domenic Haynes, Jej Vinson, Kalvin Jarvis, LB Crew and Shawn Sounds. Later, Celia Babini, Betsy Ade, Lisa Ramey and Presley Tennant performed a rocking version of Stevie Nicks‘ “Edge of Seventeen.”

The musical lineup for the finale was star-studded from beginning to end. The Jonas Brothers performed their new single, “Cool”; former The Voice advisor Khalid performed “Talk”; OneRepublic delivered their new song, “Rescue Me”; Hootie & the Blowfish hit the Voice stage once again to perform “Let Her Cry”; BTS delivered “Boy with Love”; Halsey performed a gripping version of her new song, “Nightmare”; and Taylor Swift claimed the stage at the end with her new hit, “Me,” featuring Brendon Urie.

The Voice has already been renewed for season 17, with the current coaches all scheduled to return.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.