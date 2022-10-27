98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Madigan Waives Right To Appear For Arraignment

October 27, 2022 12:01PM CDT
Former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan won’t be appearing for an arraignment next week on new federal conspiracy charges involving AT&T.  A federal judge yesterday approved a request by Madigan’s attorneys to waive his right to be present for the proceedings.  A formal not guilty plea will be entered on his behalf to a superseding racketeering indictment.  A federal grand jury charged Madigan this month with arranging payments to be made in 2017 to one of his allies as a reward for assisting with legislation sought by AT&T. 

