Madigan Waives Right To Appear For Arraignment

Former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan won’t be appearing for an arraignment next week on new federal conspiracy charges involving AT&T. A federal judge yesterday approved a request by Madigan’s attorneys to waive his right to be present for the proceedings. A formal not guilty plea will be entered on his behalf to a superseding racketeering indictment. A federal grand jury charged Madigan this month with arranging payments to be made in 2017 to one of his allies as a reward for assisting with legislation sought by AT&T.