Madigan Spends Millions On Legal Defense

Apr 20, 2022 @ 12:00pm

Former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan is spending a lot of campaign funds for the legal defense in his federal racketeering case.  The Chicago Tribune reports the Southwest Side power broker’s political fund spent four-million-dollars last month on a legal firm defending him.  Madigan pleaded not guilty to federal racketeering and bribery charges.  He was indicted last month over allegations he led a criminal enterprise designed to enhance his political power and financial well-being while also generating income for his political allies and associates. 

