      Weather Alert

Madigan May Lack Support To Remain Speaker After January Vote

Nov 20, 2020 @ 12:19pm

Representative Mike Madigan may lack the needed support to remain state House Speaker after an upcoming vote in January.  More and more legislators on both sides of the aisle are calling on Madigan to resign.  Madigan will need 60 House votes to keep his position.  He has been Speaker since 1983 except for two years.  Madigan was three votes short as of yesterday of maintaining the speaker role, with 16 Democrats eligible to vote saying they would not support him.

Popular Posts
LOVE SMARTER NOT HARDER: 5 Lies Which Partners in Happiest Relationships Recommend We Tell Each Other
Free Joliet Covid Testing Site Moved Because of Traffic Safety
Free Covid Testing Information For Will County & Surrounding Areas
You Can Get a Rebate for your Whole Thanksgiving Dinner From Walmart... and Ibotta...
WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Something in Your Living Room Is a Death Trap... THIS.