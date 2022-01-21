Maddie & Tae’s Taylor Dye Welcomes Daughter 3 Months Early

Earlier this month Maddie & Tae’s Taylor Dye was hospitalized due to complications with her pregnancy. The singer was kept in the hospital so that mother and baby could be monitored 24/7. Now, Taylor has given birth, three months early. The singer and her husband, Josh Kerr made the announcement via social media writing, “Leighton Grace Kerr, born January 17, 2022 // she’s beautiful, strong and everything we have ever dreamed of, she decided to be a Capricorn like her daddy,” Taylor said adding, “We already can’t wait for the day we get to finally take her home.”